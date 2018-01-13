  • Search form

Middle-East

Brother of US man killed fighting for Daesh sentenced

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |
Courtesy: timesofsandiego

SAN DIEGO: The brother of a San Diego man believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting alongside the Daesh in Syria has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism-related charges.
Marchello Dsaun McCain was sentenced Friday in federal court in San Diego for illegal possession of a cache of firearms and body armor and making false statements to federal agents about international terrorism.
McCain is the brother of Douglas McCain who was killed in 2014 in Iraq while fighting alongside the Daesh in Syria.
The United States unsealed a two-count indictment charging Canadian national and former San Diego resident Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi with conspiring with Douglas McCain and others in the United States and Canada to provide support to terrorists in Syria.

Tags: Daesh Syria Iraq

Comments

