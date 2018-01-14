  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 83 countries affected by Lactalis salmonella scandal: CEO

Business & Economy

83 countries affected by Lactalis salmonella scandal: CEO

AFP |
The logo of Groupe Lactalis is seen as Head of Communication & External Relations, Michel Nalet attends a press conference in Paris, in this Jan. 11, 2018 photo. (AP)

Related Articles

PARIS: A salmonella scandal at French dairy group Lactalis has affected 83 countries, where 12 million boxes of powdered baby milk are being recalled, the company’s CEO said Sunday in an interview with French media.
“We must take account the scale of this operation: more than 12 million boxes are affected,” he said, adding that distributors would no longer have to sort through the produce to find the contaminated powder. “They know that everything has to be removed from the shelves,” Emmanuel Besnier said.
Besnier, scion of the secretive family behind one of the world’s biggest dairy groups, promised compensation for all the families affected.
He said that the consequences of this health crisis for consumers, including babies under six months, were at the forefront of his mind. “It is for us, for me, a great concern,” he told the Journal du Dimanche.
Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the group by families who say their children got salmonella poisoning after drinking powdered milk made by the company.
So far French officials have reported 35 cases of infants getting salmonella from the powder, while one case has been reported in Spain and another is being investigated in Greece.
An association representing victims says the authorities are underestimating the number of cases.
“There are complaints and there will be an investigation with which we will fully collaborate. We never thought to act otherwise,” Besnier said.
 

Related Articles

Tags: Lactalis Paris France Baby food

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Detroit Auto Show opens on Sunday

DETROIT: The Detroit Auto Show kicks off Sunday, with pickup trucks and SUVs expected to take...

Saudi Binladin Group ‘still a private sector company’

JEDDAH: Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) on Saturday said it remains a private sector company owned...

Detroit Auto Show opens on Sunday
Saudi Binladin Group ‘still a private sector company’
83 countries affected by Lactalis salmonella scandal: CEO
Iraq nears oil output capacity, committed to OPEC cuts
Airbus ordered to pay $127m to settle Taiwan missile dispute
Carillion could enter administration on Monday unless UK backs rescue
Latest News
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
3 views
Detroit Auto Show opens on Sunday
37 views
Double murder at luxury Hong Kong hotel
69 views
Anti-extremist coalition looks to future role after Daesh defeat
40 views
Pope Francis and Latin American winds of change
72 views
After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee
124 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR