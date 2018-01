LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been charged with affray after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service has announced.Stokes was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following a disturbance outside a nightclub in the city on 25 September. He is scheduled to appear at Bristol magistrates court at a later date.The confrontation left a man with a fractured eye socket and saw Stokes suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board, meaning he missed the Ashes series in Australia.