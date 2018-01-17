  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi twins on trial for killing their mother in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Saudi twins on trial for killing their mother in Riyadh

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Khaled and Saleh

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh held on Tuesday its first trial session of twins who killed their mother and tried to kill their father and brother on the orders of Daesh.
The public prosecution asked for the death penalty against the twins, Khaled and Saleh. The public prosecutor accused them of following takfiri ideology, stabbing and decapitating their mother, attacking their father and brother with a machete with the intent to kill them, and stealing a car to escape.
The crime was committed in June 2016 in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra neighborhood. According to the Interior Ministry, the twins lured their mother to the storeroom where they killed her; their little sister survived by locking herself in a room.
The twins said in their testimonies that their mother noticed their deviation at an early stage and tried to persuade them to change, but they did not listen.
They added that when she threatened to inform the security authorities about them, they considered her an infidel and decided to kill her. The twins had been outstanding students at an expensive private school.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Jeddah

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Economic cooperation on menu at Saudi-Pakistani Joint Ministerial Commission meeting

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) met in Islamabad on Tuesday...

Saudi city of Madinah experiences 2.5 magnitude earthquake

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia: The Holy City of Madinah experienced a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday,...

Economic cooperation on menu at Saudi-Pakistani Joint Ministerial Commission meeting
Saudi city of Madinah experiences 2.5 magnitude earthquake
Saudi Cabinet condemns Israeli plans to build more settlements in Palestine
Age limits set for wheelchair assistants in Makkah's Grand Mosque
Saudi twins on trial for killing their mother in Riyadh
Wanted terrorist Abdullah Al-Qalaf killed in eastern Saudi Arabia
Latest News
French brace for ‘massive’ imports of South American beef
Magic end Timberwolves’ five-game win streak, 108-102
2 views
South Korea’s ‘kimchi deficit’ hits record high
8 views
At beloved falafel shop, Syrians get taste of pre-war Raqqa
5 views
Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert
11 views
Iranian oil tanker wreck produces 2 slicks in East China Sea
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR