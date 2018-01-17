Saudi twins on trial for killing their mother in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh held on Tuesday its first trial session of twins who killed their mother and tried to kill their father and brother on the orders of Daesh.The public prosecution asked for the death penalty against the twins, Khaled and Saleh. The public prosecutor accused them of following takfiri ideology, stabbing and decapitating their mother, attacking their father and brother with a machete with the intent to kill them, and stealing a car to escape.The crime was committed in June 2016 in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra neighborhood. According to the Interior Ministry, the twins lured their mother to the storeroom where they killed her; their little sister survived by locking herself in a room.The twins said in their testimonies that their mother noticed their deviation at an early stage and tried to persuade them to change, but they did not listen.They added that when she threatened to inform the security authorities about them, they considered her an infidel and decided to kill her. The twins had been outstanding students at an expensive private school.