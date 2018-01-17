Age limits set for wheelchair assistants in Makkah's Grand Mosque

MAKKAH: Only people aged between 25 and 60 years will be allowed to push the wheelchairs of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, said the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.The age limit is to ensure the health of pilgrims and visitors, and because people outside the age group may have difficulty reaching the elevations of Safa and Marwa while pushing a wheelchair, said the director of mobility services at the presidency, Saleh Hossawee.“Many Umrah and Hajj pilgrims complained about the inability of some wheelchair pushers to reach the end of the tracks between the mountains of Safa and Marwa,” he told Arab News.“When these complaints were repeated, the presidency issued a decision to prevent those over 60 years of age from doing the job.”Pushing wheelchairs is one of the most common jobs undertaken to serve pilgrims and improve the living conditions of those who are unemployed.