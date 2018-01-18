  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League in partnership to launch global UN conference

Saudi Arabia

Muslim World League in partnership to launch global UN conference

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa. (Muslim World League)
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with the World Council of Religious Leaders (WCRL). Bawa Jain, the secretary-general of WCRL, signed for his organization.

Both parties agreed to organize an international conference at the UN to be attended by a number of religious, intellectual and political leaders.

In this context, the adviser for international relations at the MWL, Adil Al-Harbi, said the step constitutes a key shift in the framework of enhancing the global programs of the MWL.

The MWL has become one of the leading cultural and religious foundations around the globe in its capacity as an umbrella of the Islamic nations and its strong and influential relations, said Al-Harbi.

He said the MWL has represented the Islamic World at a number of global forums and presented a civilized message that has maintained Islamic identity and, at the same time, coped with the contemporary period in a positive way.

Al-Harbi said the proposed conference is expected to have a big international presence with special emphasis on peace and clearing the atmosphere, materially and morally, and facing extremist and terrorist ideology.

Jain said the MWL has become a global and influential entity and the world has become attentive to it.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Muslim World League in partnership to launch global UN conference

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, on Wednesday...

‘Oriental Nights’ festival in Eastern Province attracts 160,000 visitors

DAMMAM: The executive committee of the “Oriental Nights” festival, currently held at King Abdullah...

Muslim World League in partnership to launch global UN conference
‘Oriental Nights’ festival in Eastern Province attracts 160,000 visitors
Royal decree to limit excessive bureaucratic paperwork in Saudi courts
Shoura female members call for equal pay for Saudi women in private sector
Chip implants to identify camels at Saudi national fair
Immigration department starts recruiting Saudi women
Latest News
South Korea considers shutting down domestic cryptocurrency exchanges
26 views
China spots four oil slicks from sunken Iranian tanker
31 views
Toshiba reaches deal to sell claims in bankrupt Westinghouse
39 views
Sanctions-hit North Korea to blame for suffering of its people, Tillerson says
27 views
Chelsea edge into FA Cup fourth round, Bournemouth rocked
158 views
Pentagon says not creating conventional ‘border guard’ in Syria
498 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR