Muslim World League in partnership to launch global UN conference

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with the World Council of Religious Leaders (WCRL). Bawa Jain, the secretary-general of WCRL, signed for his organization.



Both parties agreed to organize an international conference at the UN to be attended by a number of religious, intellectual and political leaders.



In this context, the adviser for international relations at the MWL, Adil Al-Harbi, said the step constitutes a key shift in the framework of enhancing the global programs of the MWL.



The MWL has become one of the leading cultural and religious foundations around the globe in its capacity as an umbrella of the Islamic nations and its strong and influential relations, said Al-Harbi.



He said the MWL has represented the Islamic World at a number of global forums and presented a civilized message that has maintained Islamic identity and, at the same time, coped with the contemporary period in a positive way.



Al-Harbi said the proposed conference is expected to have a big international presence with special emphasis on peace and clearing the atmosphere, materially and morally, and facing extremist and terrorist ideology.



Jain said the MWL has become a global and influential entity and the world has become attentive to it.