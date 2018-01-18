  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israel apologizes for killing of two Jordanians at embassy: Jordan FM

Middle-East

Breaking News

Israel apologizes for killing of two Jordanians at embassy: Jordan FM

DAOUD KUTTAB | SPECIAL TO ARAB NEWS
Mourners carry the body of 17-year-old Mohammed Jawawdeh, during his funeral on July 25, 2017, in Amman. (AFP)

Related Articles

AMMAN: Israel has apologised for the killing of two Jordanians at its embassy in Amman and agreed to investigate their deaths.
The two men were shot dead by an Israeli security guard at the embassy compound in July. The embassy has been shut ever since.
Jordan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had received a letter from the Israeli government offering a “deep apology and regret” for the killings.
“Israel has accepted all of the demands of Jordan. It agreed to legally investigate the embassy case, sent an apology and has agreed to pay compensation to the families of those killed,” government spokesman Mohammad Momani said.
Momani said the families have accepted the apology and agreed to an offer of compensation for their relatives' deaths. No details were made available of how much.
The shooting killed Bashar Hamarneh, the landlord of a house at the embassy complex and a young furniture repair man Mohammad Jawwadeh.
Israel said the guard had been defending himself after Jawawdah attacked him with a screwdriver.
Jordan denied the claim and were infuriated when Israel refused to allow Jordanian police to interview the shooter, sparking a diplomatic standoff.
The killer returned to Israel under diplomatic immunity and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted him with a hug.
The Israeli letter also included an offer to compensate the family of Raed Zuieta, a Jordanian judge killed at the King Hussein bridge in March 2014.
Israel expressed its desire to renew relations with Jordan, Momani said. The Jordanian government will take the appropriate steps in “the higher interests” of Jordan, he added.

Related Articles

Tags: Jordan Israel Amman embassy

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Lebanese researcher sentenced to 6 months in prison for ‘attacking army’

Special

BEIRUT: A Lebanese military court sentenced Hanin Ghaddar, a Lebanese fellow at the Washington...

Israel digs deep to thwart tunnel threat from Gaza Strip

KISSUFIM: Massive earthworks and mounds of sandy soil line the Israel-Gaza border as the Israeli...

Lebanese researcher sentenced to 6 months in prison for ‘attacking army’
Israel digs deep to thwart tunnel threat from Gaza Strip
Israel apologizes for killing of two Jordanians at embassy: Jordan FM
IMF does not want austerity in Tunisia, says spokesman
Iraq PM seeks allies online to join election list
Pence enters Israel-Palestine fray at critical moment
Latest News
Britain and France agree new border security deal
8 views
Special
Lebanese researcher sentenced to 6 months in prison for ‘attacking army’
39 views
Israel digs deep to thwart tunnel threat from Gaza Strip
102 views
Breaking News
Israel apologizes for killing of two Jordanians at embassy: Jordan FM
65 views
Trump warns government shutdown would be ‘devastating’
137 views
Leader of German Social Democrats’ youth wing could be Merkel’s nemesis
56 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR