Israel apologizes for killing of two Jordanians at embassy: Jordan FM

AMMAN: Israel has apologised for the killing of two Jordanians at its embassy in Amman and agreed to investigate their deaths.The two men were shot dead by an Israeli security guard at the embassy compound in July. The embassy has been shut ever since.Jordan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had received a letter from the Israeli government offering a “deep apology and regret” for the killings.“Israel has accepted all of the demands of Jordan. It agreed to legally investigate the embassy case, sent an apology and has agreed to pay compensation to the families of those killed,” government spokesman Mohammad Momani said.Momani said the families have accepted the apology and agreed to an offer of compensation for their relatives' deaths. No details were made available of how much.The shooting killed Bashar Hamarneh, the landlord of a house at the embassy complex and a young furniture repair man Mohammad Jawwadeh.Israel said the guard had been defending himself after Jawawdah attacked him with a screwdriver.Jordan denied the claim and were infuriated when Israel refused to allow Jordanian police to interview the shooter, sparking a diplomatic standoff.The killer returned to Israel under diplomatic immunity and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted him with a hug.The Israeli letter also included an offer to compensate the family of Raed Zuieta, a Jordanian judge killed at the King Hussein bridge in March 2014.Israel expressed its desire to renew relations with Jordan, Momani said. The Jordanian government will take the appropriate steps in “the higher interests” of Jordan, he added.