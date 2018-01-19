  • Search form

Sports

All-women marathon slated for Makkah

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
MAKKAH: A local Makkah volunteer team has signed an agreement to launch the first women’s marathon in Saudi Arabia with Al-Wehda Sports Club.

Team leader Abeer Fakirah said that the first agreement of its kind was conducted at the level of the Saudi clubs between the Hur Makkah Volunteer Team and the Makkah-based Al-Wehda Sports Club.

The agreement is authorized by the General Sport Authority and Makkah province.

The marathon “will be held at Al-Wehda, as the first club to support these activities and the club’s activities. The club is pioneering to support and stimulate the Kingdom 2030 vision in raising the level of sport among the Saudi women,” Fakirah said.

Hur Makkah is the first volunteer team of young men and women in Makkah. The team was established in July 2005.

All-women marathon slated for Makkah

MAKKAH: A local Makkah volunteer team has signed an agreement to launch the first women’s marathon...

