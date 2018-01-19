  • Search form

Saudi Vision 2030 provides mutual opportunity, says Chinese envoy

Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Li Huaxin

RIYADH: The Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Li Huaxin, has said that his country considers Vision 2030 an opportunity for integration between the two countries, and that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is compatible with it.
In a press statement, Li said that a visit to China by the Saudi justice minister and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaani, represented a new round in consolidating bilateral relation.
“The two sides discussed a draft agreement for civil and commercial judicial cooperation between the two countries. This agreement is co-welcomed because the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its programs represent a great opportunity to deepen partnerships and commercial exchanges,” Li said.
The ambassador added that legal measures taken by the Saudi government against corruption were part of an ambitious initiative to clean up the investment environment for the benefit of all partners, including Chinese companies.
“The new steps taken by the Ministry of Justice in launching commercial courts in different regions reflect tangible evidence that the Kingdom is a state of law, and sends a message to the world that it is working to establish rights and justice in order to support the investment environment in the Kingdom,” he said.
In 2016, bilateral trade reached $43 billion.
In the cultural field, Li said that the two sides had agreed to translate 50 Saudi books into Chinese and 50 Chinese books into Arabic.

