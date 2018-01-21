  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

5th International Conference for Disability and Rehabilitation to be held in Riyadh

Arab News |

RIYADH: Preparatory committees continue to hold meetings for the 5th International Conference for Disability and Rehabilitation that is to be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the founder of the King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR), on April 1-2, 2018.

The head of the conference’s scientific committee, Ali bin Nasser Al-Adheeb, said the conference, which is organized by the KSCDR, will address sensory, motor, mental and behavioral disabilities.

He added: “More than 80 local and international experts from 24 countries will speak during the conference, and will showcase many research conclusions in several fields, including medical research for preventative programs; developments in the field of diagnosis; autism spectrum disorder research; and therapeutic interventions.

“The conference will also address the latest developments in rehabilitation, which include accident and stroke survivors; rehabilitation for the elderly; modern rehabilitation technology; community rehabilitation; and the private sector’s role in providing rehabilitation services,” he continued.

Speakers will focus on the educational aspect, such as measurement and diagnostic tools, programs and mechanisms for early intervention in cases of learning difficulties, and higher education for the disabled.

Al-Adheeb pointed out that this conference was organized as a result of the success of the four previous conferences organized by KSCDR.

“This conference was organized as part of the center’s role in providing the services and programs that target disabled people, who have more determination and inspiration that many others,” he said.

“The status quo of disability and rehabilitation imposed many topics and challenges for the conference, which directly contribute to serving the disabled and improving the workers’ skills and knowledge in the field in a manner that ensures achieving Vision 2030’s sustainable development goals.”

The conference’s secretary general, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, highlighted that an exhibition for companies specialized in relevant modern technical devices will accompany the conference.

Tags: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR)

Comments

