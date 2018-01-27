  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago
Breaking News
Thick, dark smoke seen rising from apparent explosion in Afghan capital Kabul

You are here

  • Home
  • $530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange

Business & Economy

$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange

The Associated Press |
This Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, photo, Coincheck President Koichiro Wada, left, answers a reporter's question during a news conference in Tokyo. (AP)

Related Articles

TOKYO: Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen ($530 million) in cryptocurrency because of hacking.
The Coincheck exchange said on its website Friday that it had halted sales and withdrawals of the currency, which is called NEM. It later added that it had restricted dealings in most other cryptocurrencies too.
Kyodo News service reported that Coincheck President Koichiro Wada apologized at a news conference and said the company may seek financial assistance. Kyodo says the Coincheck exchange detected the unauthorized access to its system early Friday.
The reported loss tops the 48 billion yen that the Japan-based Mt. Gox Bitcoin exchange lost in 2014.

Related Articles

Tags: Japan cryptocurrency Tokyo

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange

TOKYO: Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen ($530 million) in cryptocurrency...

Gold inches back toward 17-month peak as dollar moves lower

NEW YORK/LONDON: Gold rose on Friday, climbing back toward the previous day’s 17-month peak as a...

$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange
Gold inches back toward 17-month peak as dollar moves lower
DAVOS DIARY: In expectant Switzerland, ‘Troomptag’ finally dawned
Bahrain aims to be Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia’s China
Citigroup Saudi Arabia holds its inaugural board meeting
Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain offers discounted holiday packages
Latest News
Eight dead as US strike hits Iraq forces: Provincial official
Breaking News
Thick, dark smoke seen rising from apparent explosion in Afghan capital Kabul
52 views
Rory McIlroy hot in late stages of 2nd round to take Dubai lead
37 views
One of world’s oldest gorillas dies at San Diego Zoo
46 views
Deadly mudflows threaten residents near erupting Philippine volcano
47 views
Out on a limb: Vanity Fair’s curious cover
143 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR