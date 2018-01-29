  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi organization receives the Africa Peace Prize 2018 award

Arab News |
RIYADH: The United Religions Initiative (URI), an international African organization, has granted its Africa Peace Prize 2018 to the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) in Vienna in appreciation for its efforts in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and encouraging coexistence through establishing several dialogue platforms, SPA reported.

In a statement issued by URI on behalf of its 204 member states, URI said it has awarded the Africa Peace Prize for 2018 to KAICIID in recognition of its efforts in reviving the AU Interfaith Dialogue Forum in partnership with the African Union and in promoting dialogue and eliminating hatred between followers of different religions and cultures.

Ambassador Mussie Hailu, the regional director of URI-Africa and consultant at the Economic and Social Council of the UN, announced that the Africa Peace Prize was granted to KAICIID for its international efforts in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue in Africa and around the world, as well as establishing dialogue platforms, managing differences, shortening distances, and activating the roles of religious individuals and institutions in policymaking.

The secretary-general of KAICIID, Faisal bin Muammar, said: “We are proud and happy to receive this international award, which reflects the center’s prestigious international status and its achievements in implementing successful interreligious and intercultural dialogue initiatives and promoting the role of international organizations and their partnerships with the center.”

“KAICIID is the first international dialogue organization to activate the roles of religious individuals, leadership, and institutions to help policymakers establish peace and coexistence under common citizenship, find effective, sustainable solutions, and achieve positive results,” he added.

