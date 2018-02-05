  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese soldier dead in raid on Islamist militant hideout, army says

Middle-East

Lebanese soldier dead in raid on Islamist militant hideout, army says

REUTERS |
Lebanon has mostly escaped the rash of militant assaults around the Middle East spurred by the war in its neighbor Syria. Above, army soldiers install barb wire in downtown Beirut for security protection. (Reuters)

Related Articles

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army raided a suspected Islamist militant hideout in the northern city of Tripoli late on Sunday, leading to armed clashes in which a soldier and a suspected militant were killed, the army said.
The raid on a house in the Al-Tabbaneh district of Tripoli aimed to capture Hajjar Al-Abdullah, but was met with resistance including gunshots and hand grenades, the army said on its website.
In the fighting, Abdullah and a soldier were killed, several other soldiers were wounded, and Abdullah’s brother, Bilal Al-Abdullah, was detained. The army seized money, arms, ammunition and other military hardware from the house, it said.
Lebanese authorities say they have disrupted a number of Daesh attacks and networks since the last major attack — a 2015 twin suicide bombing in Beirut.
Lebanon has mostly escaped the rash of militant assaults around the Middle East spurred by the war in its neighbor Syria, and last year forced Daesh fighters out of an enclave on the mountainous border between the two countries.

Related Articles

Tags: Lebanon Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Lebanese soldier dead in raid on Islamist militant hideout, army says

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army raided a suspected Islamist militant hideout in the northern city of Tripoli...

US starts Iraq drawdown after defeat of Daesh

AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq: Western contractors at a US-led coalition base in Iraq say American troops...

Lebanese soldier dead in raid on Islamist militant hideout, army says
US starts Iraq drawdown after defeat of Daesh
Aid groups worry Syria refugees pushed into premature return
In Syria’s Afrin, locals mobilize to defend hometown against Turkey
Israeli who seized top Nazi figure lauds German nationalists
Syrians suffer breathing difficulties after regime strikes
Latest News
Lebanese soldier dead in raid on Islamist militant hideout, army says
7 views
Heathrow terminals should be opened up to competition, British Airways owner says
18 views
Director Dolan cuts Chastain from upcoming film
16 views
Update
Paris attacks suspect goes on trial in Belgium
94 views
US starts Iraq drawdown after defeat of Daesh
42 views
Brent near one-month low as oil hit by market sell-off
66 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR