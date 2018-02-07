  • Search form

  • France FM: All Iranian militia, including Hezbollah, must leave Syria

Middle-East

France FM: All Iranian militia, including Hezbollah, must leave Syria

REUTERS |
A Syrian boy holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a make-shift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 22, 2018. (AFP)

PARIS: French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that all Iranian militia, including Hezbollah, must leave Syria, whose civil war has thrown the Middle East into turmoil.
Asked in an interview on BFM TV whether he wanted Turkish armed forces to withdraw from Syria, Le Drian replied that he wanted: "The withdrawal of all of those who ought not to be in Syria, including Iranian militia, including Hezbollah."
Le Drian also said that "all indications" suggest the Syrian regime is using chlorine weapons in its nearly seven-year civil war against rebel forces.
"All indications... tell us today that chlorine is being used by the regime at present in Syria," Le Drian told BFM television.
The French FM also said that Turkey and Iran were among those violating international law by their actions in Syria and warned that Ankara should not add "war to war".
"Ensuring the security of its borders does not mean killing civilians and that should be condemned. In a dangerous situation in Syria, (Turkey) should not add war to war," Le Drian told BFM TV.
International law "is being violated by Turkey, by the Damascus regime, by Iran and those who are attacking eastern Ghouta and Idlib", he said.

