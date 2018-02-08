Makkah governor: Projects for three provinces will cost SR4bn

JEDDAH: Approved and ongoing projects in Khurma, Turba and Rania Provinces will cost nearly SR4 billion ($1.06 billion), Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, has said.

Addressing the local councils in the three provinces on Wednesday, Prince Khaled said within 10 years “we promised that citizens of Khurma, Turba and Rania can share drinking desalinated water with Jeddah citizens, and they have practically drunk it.”

He said citizens of these provinces will have more desalinated water pumped after a SR409 million water transport project via pipes from Taif in two stages over 36 months.

Prince Khaled said the cost of electricity projects reached SR1.6 billion, while SR25 million was allocated for education, SR100 million for health, SR1.2 billion for roads, and SR480 million for university projects in the three provinces.

He said the subjects discussed during his tour to the region will be explored in a workshop named “Invest in Makkah,” scheduled for next Shabaan. He added that the proposed projects in the provinces will be scheduled within the comprehensive second development plan of the Makkah Region.

Prince Khaled stressed that the development path in the past ten years had witnessed remarkable progress in all areas.

The chance is available for all to participate in the development process but it needs management and will, he concluded.









Prince Khaled began his tour to the Makkah Region provinces at the beginning of this week, chaired the local councils and explored the needs of each province with the directors and officials of the government agencies concerned.