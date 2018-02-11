  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • India, UAE bolster cooperation in key industries

Middle-East

India, UAE bolster cooperation in key industries

AMNA EHTESHAM KHAISHGI |
India and the UAE signed five government-to-government MoUs. (Twitter: @MohammedBinZayed)
DUBAI: India and the UAE signed five government-to-government MoUs on Saturday.
The MoUs signed and exchanged are related to energy sector, railways, manpower and financial services.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces were also present at the ceremony this evening at Presidential Palace.
This is the first Indian Investment in upstream oil sector of UAE, transforming the traditional buyer-seller relationship to a long-term investor relationship.
In the field of manpower, both nations signed an MoU that aims to institutionalize the collaborative administration of contractual employment of Indian workers in UAE. Under the MoU both sides will work to integrate their labor-related e-platforms for ending malpractice, combat trafficking and organize collaborative programs for education and awareness of contractual workers.
An MoU for technical cooperation in the rail sector was also signed between Ministry of Railways, India and Federal Transport Authority — Land & Maritime of UAE. The MoU aims to facilitate cooperation in the infrastructure sector especially railways. The MoU will facilitate development of joint projects, knowledge sharing, joint research and technology transfer. The MoU envisages formation of a Joint Working Group for institutionalizing the cooperation mechanism.
To deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of finance, an MoU between Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was signed and exchanged with a view to enhancing cooperation between both the countries in financial services industry. The MoU envisages information exchange, exchange of experts and training for mutual benefit of both the countries. The MoU would facilitate investment in financial markets by investors from both the countries. An MoU between Government of Jammu and Kashmir and DP World was also singed to establish multi-modal logistics park and hub in Jammu comprising warehouses and specialized storage solutions.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israel-Syria clash marks a new phase in the region, says Lebanese politician

Special

BEIRUT: Former Lebanese MP Fares Souaid said that what happened in the early morning of Saturday...

Yemeni army de-mines three sites in Shabwa province and dismantles IEDs in Al-Jouf

DUBAI: Yemeni army engineering teams in the third military zone completed the de-mining of three...

Israel-Syria clash marks a new phase in the region, says Lebanese politician
Yemeni army de-mines three sites in Shabwa province and dismantles IEDs in Al-Jouf
Israeli minister says strikes sent clear message to Iran
Friend or foe? Assad quietly aids Syrian Kurds against Turkey
Egyptian army: 16 militants killed in Sinai operation
Polish adviser says Israel wants ‘monopoly on the Holocaust’
Latest News
Special
Israel-Syria clash marks a new phase in the region, says Lebanese politician
14 views
Rising from rubble: Meet the inspiring Pakistani designer who overcame an earthquake
4 views
Yemeni army de-mines three sites in Shabwa province and dismantles IEDs in Al-Jouf
111 views
Palestinian-origin Instagram stars Simi and Haze are doing NYFW in style
49 views
UK’s Johnson meets Myanmar’s Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis
101 views
South Africa’s ANC to meet Monday as Zuma deadlock tightens
91 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR