Egypt’s Media Council suspends SNL Arabia over ‘sexual implications’

CAIRO: Egypt’s Supreme Media Council on Sunday suspended the late-night sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live Arabia” for containing “sexual implications,” local media reports said.Also known as “Saturday Night Live bil Arabi,” the variety TV program adapted from its original long-running American show on NBC premiered in Arabic in 2016.The council stressed that “the program has always used words, phrases and sexual implications deemed inappropriate to viewers,” adding that “it contradicts ethical and professional standards.”The council sent a letter stating the program’s suspension to the channel airing it.The regulatory body, established by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2016, says it is responsible for the values, ethics, and professionalism of the content broadcasting on media shows.It has the power to fine or suspend publications and broadcasters and approve or revoke licenses for foreign media.