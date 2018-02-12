Modi’s UAE speech evokes mixed response from Indian expats

DUBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Dubai’s Indian community at Dubai Opera House on Sunday drew a mixed response from the audience.Indian expats from all walks of life attended the reception, and most recognized it as a historic occasion — although some pointed out that such a display of harmony would be very welcome back in their homeland at the present time.“It is a proud moment for all of us as Indians to witness this wonderful celebration honoring our PM Narendra Modi at the beautiful Dubai Opera,” said Ambika Vohra. She also expressed her gratitude to the “great rulers” of the UAE for their generosity in allowing the construction of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was live streamed during Modi’s Dubai Opera visit.Vohra said Modi’s speech “sent a message of harmony and how we all need to love each other and co exist.”Businessman Gurnani Bhagwan said: “Indians have been part of this beautiful country since its inception. I myself have spent 40 years here, but this is the first time I feel proud and special, as an Indian.”He added that although India is changing, there is still much that needs fixing in his home country.“Corruption remains the main problem in India. We need to bribe clerks even for charity work,” he said.Hitiksha Vora described the event as “mesmerizing.”“He came and he conquered. In 30 years of my stay in UAE, only Modi visited us here. I am very proud of him. I feel proud when my (foreign) friends ask me about him. He is more popular than Shah Rukh Khan. He is the best brand ambassador India could ever have,” the art consultant said.Rizwan Sajan, the chairman and founder of Danube Group, pointed out that that UAE and India have a strong bond, and that Modi’s visit reflects “the improving bilateral relations, which will definitely accelerate economic growth in the region and will help to maintain regional peace. Moreover, I foresee this will also open new doors to larger business opportunities.”Political analyst Dr. N. Janardhan called Modi’s address to the Indian community “a charm offensive,” like his other addresses to expat Indian communities in various countries, but highlighted that Modi’s Dubai visit had “the value addition” of unveiling the model of the temple that will be built in Abu Dhabi.“Overall, Modi’s second visit to the UAE in less than three years demonstrates India’s calibrated ‘Think West’ policy reciprocating the UAE’s ‘Look East’ approach,” Janardhan said.“The last three years of political engagement between the UAE and India has resulted in an upswing of multi-dimensional strategic collaboration. If the past was about oil, trade and expatriates, the present is about food security-for-oil security, defense and maritime cooperation, teamwork in frontier science, and the like. The future could well be about converting bilateral ties into multilateral cooperation.“Further, Modi hosting the Israeli leadership in New Delhi and visiting Palestine just ahead of the UAE tour reflects the versatility of Indian foreign policy, which seeks to balance competing, and sometimes contradictory, interests,” he continued.K.V. Shamsuddin, a community social worker, said he hopes India will follow the UAE’s example in other areas.“Modi praised the UAE for its tolerance and the coexistence of more than 150 nationalities. I feel he will follow these qualities in India also,” he said.O.Y. Ahamed Khan, president of the Indian Association of Ajman, suggested Modi needed to match his actions at home to his words overseas. He described the Abu Dhabi Hindu temple as “a great initiative,” but added that Modi should ensure that the places of worship of other religions and faiths are safeguarded in India too.“He should the fix the house first and then go to other countries and talk about peace and love,” Khan said.