Meghan Markle made 'secret' visits to London mosque to meet Grenfell tragedy victims

ARAB NEWS |
She reportedly made up to four secret visits to the Al-Manaar Mosque in West London. (File photo: Reuters)

CAIRO: US actress and soon-to-be British royal Meghan Markle has reportedly been paying secret visits to a mosque in West London to meet the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
Prince Harry’s fiancee has reportedly made up to four secret visits to the Al-Manaar Mosque in West London to meet with survivors and relatives of victims of the inferno.
The tragedy took place last June and left 71 people dead.
Following in the footsteps of the late Princess Diana, Markle has been echoing the charitable efforts of her late mother-in-law-to-be in recent weeks.
Markle, who is set to wed Britain’s Prince Harry in May, made those visits alone, but was escorted by a royal protection officer and one of the prince’s aides, the Mirror reported.
A leading Grenfell community member quoted by the Mirror said: “Meghan’s visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts.”
A royal source also told the newspaper: “Ms. Markle has regularly been making private visits to organizations as she gets to know the charity sector.”
Harry and Prince William publicly visited the Al-Manaar Mosque in September to support victims of the June 14 blaze.
Chief executive Abdulrahman Sayed said Markle had made “three or four” royal visits since Harry’s trip.

Tags: Meghan Markle UK Prince Harry Grenfell Tower

