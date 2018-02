Virgin Atlantic removes word ‘Palestinian’ from in-flight menu after complaints

#virginatlantic this is the menu I received yesterday nothing like some BDS and delusionment with your salad, last time you get my money #TerroristSympathisers pic.twitter.com/OksgX5MSD3 — Dani Williams (@Thedaniwilliams) December 23, 2017

Palestinians have been so dehumanized over the years in the West, that even using the term to describe food is somehow deemed “offensive”. SHAME ON YOU @VirginAtlantic #BoycottVirginAtlantic https://t.co/R0jW2C2Pax — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) February 11, 2018

CAIRO: British airline Virgin Atlantic came under fire this week for removing the word “Palestinian” from an in-flight menu after it received online backlash from pro-Israel supporters.The flight’s economy menu included a “Palestinian couscous salad” — a dish that was a mix of Maftoul, couscous, tomatoes and cucumber seasoned with parsley and mint and served with a lemon vinaigrette.However, the word “Palestinian” has been dropped off the menu after complaints by pro-Israel customers, who accused Virgin Atlantic of being “terrorist sympathizers,” a report by The Independent said.Dani Williams tweeted a picture of the menu in December 2017, writing: “#virginatlantic this is the menu I received yesterday nothing like some BDS … with your salad, last time you get my money #TerroristSympathizers.”David Garnelas ‎posted a picture of the menu in the Israel Advocacy Movement Facebook group with the caption: “VIRGIN ATLANTIC. I thought this was an Israeli salad...obviously Branson showing his true colors...Israelis must boycott Virgin and Israel must ask for an explanation. When I complained, the stewardess tried to take back the menu from me.”Despite the fact that the salad features Maftoul, a traditional Palestinian grain made from bulgur and whole wheat flour, Virgin Atlantic has removed the reference in its in-flight menu.The airline said in a statement: “Our customers’ experience on board is a key focus and we are constantly refreshing our food offerings on our flights.”The move was not taken lightly, and people took to Twitter to leave scathing remarks about the airline.