  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei Mate10 lite launches new features for enhanced phone usability

Corporate News

Huawei Mate10 lite launches new features for enhanced phone usability

ARAB NEWS |
The smartphone is available in Prestige Gold, Graphite Black and Aurora Blue.
Huawei Mate10 lite has introduced two tailor-made software upgrades to device users, designed to bring more features, functionality and fun to the mobile experience. The new features include a face unlock option, as well as an augmented reality (AR) lens, providing entertaining and colorful backgrounds and effects. The new features will be available gradually starting from Feb. 9, and by Feb 23 will be available to all users.
The Huawei face unlock option is a safe and convenient way to interact with the Mate10 lite, providing one more option besides fingerprint to unlock the device. Using advanced facial recognition software, the option has enhanced security settings, recording more than 1,000 data points on the face to prevent photos and videos of the face being used to unlock the phone. This data is stored within the Kirin Processor’s Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to ensure maximum security. In addition, the setting only works when eyes are open. The exceptionally fast unlock speed now takes only 800 milliseconds to unlock the device.
In addition, the upgraded software version integrates a full augmented reality (AR) lens selfie feature. Now, users can be more creative with their selfies and photos, with options ranging from self-created backgrounds, real-life landmark backgrounds, super-imposed images and special effects.
Huawei claimed the new Mate10 lite upgrade is ideal for those who want to enjoy the next innovation in advanced facial recognition software, bringing to life a new level of fun with photographs and the overall mobile experience.
The smartphone is available for purchase in Prestige Gold, Graphite Black and Aurora Blue at a price of SR1,199 ($320).

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Splash CEO Raza Beig wins accolades

Raza Beig, CEO of Splash, Iconic and Landmark International and director of Landmark Group, was...

PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation

Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU) in Alkhobar recently hosted a visit from representatives...

Splash CEO Raza Beig wins accolades
PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation
UAE businessman, philanthropist Al-Habtoor launches $500,000 children’s fund in Illinois
Steak House launches 5 new steak combos
Huawei Mate10 lite launches new features for enhanced phone usability
Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh offers special packages
Latest News
Paris Saint-Germain need Champions League success to justify big spending
Gold trader gets Dubai license to trade and store cryptocurrencies
Splash CEO Raza Beig wins accolades
PMU hosts Texas International Education Consortium delegation
UAE businessman, philanthropist Al-Habtoor launches $500,000 children’s fund in Illinois
Steak House launches 5 new steak combos
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR