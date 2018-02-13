Huawei Mate10 lite launches new features for enhanced phone usability

Huawei Mate10 lite has introduced two tailor-made software upgrades to device users, designed to bring more features, functionality and fun to the mobile experience. The new features include a face unlock option, as well as an augmented reality (AR) lens, providing entertaining and colorful backgrounds and effects. The new features will be available gradually starting from Feb. 9, and by Feb 23 will be available to all users.

The Huawei face unlock option is a safe and convenient way to interact with the Mate10 lite, providing one more option besides fingerprint to unlock the device. Using advanced facial recognition software, the option has enhanced security settings, recording more than 1,000 data points on the face to prevent photos and videos of the face being used to unlock the phone. This data is stored within the Kirin Processor’s Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to ensure maximum security. In addition, the setting only works when eyes are open. The exceptionally fast unlock speed now takes only 800 milliseconds to unlock the device.

In addition, the upgraded software version integrates a full augmented reality (AR) lens selfie feature. Now, users can be more creative with their selfies and photos, with options ranging from self-created backgrounds, real-life landmark backgrounds, super-imposed images and special effects.

Huawei claimed the new Mate10 lite upgrade is ideal for those who want to enjoy the next innovation in advanced facial recognition software, bringing to life a new level of fun with photographs and the overall mobile experience.

The smartphone is available for purchase in Prestige Gold, Graphite Black and Aurora Blue at a price of SR1,199 ($320).