Saudi Arabia to allocate $1.5 billion for Iraq reconstruction, trade

KUWAIT CITY: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it will allocate $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of Iraq and financing of the Kingdom’s exports. Germany meanwhile pledged $432 million funding for the war-torn country.Earlier, Kuwait’s ruling emir said that his oil-rich nation will give $1 billion in loans and $1 billion in direct investments to help rebuild Iraq, a stunning donation as only a decade ago Saddam Hussein invaded the small, oil-rich nation.Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s offer shows the deep interest his nation has in making sure Iraq becomes a peaceful, stable country after the war against the Daesh group and the chaos that followed the 2003 US-led invasion of Baghdad.“This large assembly of international communities that are here today is reflective of the large loss that Iraq withstood in facing terrorism,” Sheikh Sabah said at a donor’s summit at Kuwait City’s Bayan Palace.“Iraq cannot commence the mission of rebuilding itself without support, which is why we are all here today from all around the world, to stand by Iraq’s side,” he added.However, the country needs far more donations on Wednesday, the last day of an appeal for funding to come forward at the Kuwait conference. Overall, Iraq is seeking $88.2 billion in aid from donors.Among the hardest-hit areas in Iraq is the city of Mosul, which Iraqi forces, aided by Iranian-backed Shiite militias and a US-led coalition, recaptured from the Daesh group in July 2017. Their victory came at a steep cost for Mosul, as coalition airstrikes and extremist suicide car bombs destroyed homes and government buildings.Of the money needed, Iraqi officials estimate that $17 billion alone needs to go toward rebuilding homes, the biggest single line item offered Monday, on the first day of meetings. The United Nations estimates 40,000 homes need to be rebuilt in Mosul alone.The war against the Daesh group displaced more than 5 million people in Iraq, only half of whom have returned to their hometowns.However, officials acknowledge a feeling of fatigue from international donors, especially after the wars in Iraq and Syria sparked the biggest mass migration since World War II.The US under President Donald Trump also seems uninterested in directly investing in Iraq’s reconstruction.The US alone spent $60 billion over nine years — some $15 million a day — to rebuild Iraq. Around $25 billion went to Iraq’s military, which disintegrated during the lightning 2014 offensive of the Daesh group, which grew out of Al-Qaeda in Iraq. US government auditors also found massive waste and corruption, fueling suspicions of Western politicians like Trump who want to scale back foreign aid.Meanwhile, regional tensions may affect how spending comes. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended the meeting, skipping a group photograph held before. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations remain suspicious of Iran’s influence in Iraq.