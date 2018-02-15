  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza’s only power plant shut over fuel shortage

Middle-East

Gaza’s only power plant shut over fuel shortage

AFP |
Gaza's sole power plant in Nusairat. (AFP)

Related Articles

GAZA CITY: The sole electricity plant in the Gaza Strip stopped working on Thursday because of a lack of fuel, officials said, as concerns grew over worsening humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian enclave.
The closure of the plant, which normally provides around a fifth of Gaza’s electricity, will exacerbate an already critical power shortage.
Gaza’s two million residents receive only around four hours of mains electricity a day.
Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for Gaza’s energy distribution company, said it had been informed by the energy authority the power station stopped functioning at midnight because of the lack of fuel.
Usually the plant provides around 20 megawatts per day using fuel imported from Egypt, but now the only energy is the roughly 120 megawatts of electricity imported from Israel.
“The Gaza Strip needs around 500 megawatts (per day). We have an energy deficit of 380 megawatts,” Thabet said.
The distribution company called in a statement for rapid moves to provide fuel to the plant again.
Last week, the UAE provided financing for fuel for generators at hospitals and other key facilities. Three hospitals and 16 medical centers had stopped offering key services in recent weeks because of the crippling fuel shortages.
The power station has temporarily shut down a number of times in recent years over energy shortages.
It was hit by Israel in previous wars with Hamas that runs the Palestinian territory.
Israel has maintained a blockade on the strip for a decade, saying it is necessary to isolate Hamas, and Egypt has also largely closed its border in recent years.
The internationally recognized Palestinian government, based in the West Bank, has also sought to squeeze rivals Hamas.

Related Articles

Tags: Gaza's sole power plant Nusairat Gaza Fuel shortage gaza city Gaza strip

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Jordan-US $6 billion aid deal helps repair Jerusalem row

Special

AMMAN: The signing on Wednesday of a major five-year US aid package for Jordan seemed nearly...

Economists in Iraq raise questions over rebuilding loans

Special

BAGHDAD: The multi-billion loans and credits offered to Iraq at an international donors conference...

Jordan-US $6 billion aid deal helps repair Jerusalem row
Economists in Iraq raise questions over rebuilding loans
Hezbollah is destabilizing Lebanon, region: Tillerson
Turkey’s $5bn Iraq pledge marks new era in bilateral relations
Israeli attorney general lauds police probe into Netanyahu
Gaza’s only power plant shut over fuel shortage
Latest News
King Salman to patronize first humanitarian forum in Riyadh
32 views
Demand for Japanese storytelling surging in KSA as specialist outlets turn fantasy into reality
41 views
Saudi filmmakers in the spotlight at LA festival
32 views
KSA, Italy sign MoU to boost trade ties
21 views
Court received 1.17 million war crimes claims from Afghans
103 views
FBI was warned about Florida man accused of killing 17 at school
606 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR