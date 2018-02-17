New general manager for Daimler Trucks in Saudi Arabia

National Automobile Industry Company Ltd. (N AI) has appointed Heiko Schulze as its new general manager.

Schulze has over 30 years of experience in the automotive sector, working with Daimler AG in Germany, Poland, and Russia, and is supported by a strong management team.

Schulze said that he is delighted with the appointment.

“Mercedes-Benz and Juffali are both very strong brands in their own right, with an excellent reputation in the Kingdom. Together they form a solid partnership and will continue building on the success of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the region. Our No. 1 priority is to increase levels of customer satisfaction through providing commercial vehicles you can trust, and after-sales solutions that will lower customers’ total cost of operation.”

NAI is a joint venture operation between Daimler AG and E.A. Juffali & Brothers and has been assembling Mercedes-Benz trucks in the Kingdom for more than 40 years. Together with its distribution arm, Juffali Industrial Products Company, they provide high-quality products and services in Saudi Arabia, representing Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses, Freightliner, Western Star and MCV Buses.