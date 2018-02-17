  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago
Breaking News
Sirens have sounded in Israeli settlements close to the Gaza Strip

You are here

  • Home
  • New general manager for Daimler Trucks in Saudi Arabia

Corporate News

New general manager for Daimler Trucks in Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |
Heiko Schulze has over 30 years of experience in the automotive sector.
National Automobile Industry Company Ltd. (N AI) has appointed Heiko Schulze as its new general manager.
Schulze has over 30 years of experience in the automotive sector, working with Daimler AG in Germany, Poland, and Russia, and is supported by a strong management team.
Schulze said that he is delighted with the appointment.
“Mercedes-Benz and Juffali are both very strong brands in their own right, with an excellent reputation in the Kingdom. Together they form a solid partnership and will continue building on the success of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the region. Our No. 1 priority is to increase levels of customer satisfaction through providing commercial vehicles you can trust, and after-sales solutions that will lower customers’ total cost of operation.”
NAI is a joint venture operation between Daimler AG and E.A. Juffali & Brothers and has been assembling Mercedes-Benz trucks in the Kingdom for more than 40 years. Together with its distribution arm, Juffali Industrial Products Company, they provide high-quality products and services in Saudi Arabia, representing Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses, Freightliner, Western Star and MCV Buses.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Saudi Arabian Airlines’ loyalty program adds over 850,000 new members in 2017

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) reached record growth in 2017 in the number of new Al-Fursan...

McDonald’s gives out 75,000 free McChickens to customers

As a way of appreciating their valued customers and sharing enjoyable dining moments with them,...

Saudi Arabian Airlines’ loyalty program adds over 850,000 new members in 2017
McDonald’s gives out 75,000 free McChickens to customers
Mumbai Bazar reopens renovated showroom
OSN brings Nickelodeon learn and play experience to kids festival
New general manager for Daimler Trucks in Saudi Arabia
Emirates taps on comedian Badr Saleh for new campaign
Latest News
Breaking News
Sirens have sounded in Israeli settlements close to the Gaza Strip
Breaking News
Sirens have sounded in Israeli settlements close to the Gaza Strip
Breaking News
Sirens have sounded in Israeli settlements close to the Gaza Strip
Saudi Arabian Airlines’ loyalty program adds over 850,000 new members in 2017
McDonald’s gives out 75,000 free McChickens to customers
Mumbai Bazar reopens renovated showroom
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR