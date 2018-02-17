  • Search form

Sirens have sounded in Israeli settlements close to the Gaza Strip

OSN brings Nickelodeon learn and play experience to kids festival

ARAB NEWS |
Kids can be an action hero with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ‘Bandana Challenge.’
OSN, the region’s leading entertainment network, is helping kids in Saudi Arabia to learn through a fun activation with Nickelodeon, at the “Kids in Motion Expo & Festival” in Jeddah and Riyadh this month.
“OSN and Nickelodeon invite you to live the stories you love from Feb. 15-17 at Jeddah Exhibition Center, and March 1-3 at Al-Nakheel Mall in Riyadh. Youngsters can immerse themselves in the colorful worlds of some of their favorite shows with themed edutainment activities designed to keep young minds and bodies active,” a press release said.
Families visiting the OSN and Nickelodeon activation will get a chance to interact with Nickelodeon’s favorite characters in the creative playground. They can learn Spanish at Dora the Explorer’s “Pescado (fishing) Challenge,” go on the hunt with Paw Patrol’s “Bone Rescue,” and be an action hero with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “Bandana Challenge.” They also get an opportunity to meet and take photos with some of the channel’s characters.
The whole family can have fun at the OSN stand at the 7th “Kids in Motion Expo & Festival,” exploring OSN’s extensive roster of children’s entertainment, the biggest international brands and a guaranteed safe experience with parental control.

