Saudi Arabian Airlines’ loyalty program adds over 850,000 new members in 2017

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) reached record growth in 2017 in the number of new Al-Fursan memberships — the airline’s frequent flyer program — with more than 850,000 new members, 6.6 billion miles earned, and 132,000 air travel tickets redeemed by members.
The Al-Fursan loyalty program has grown significantly last year, expanding to new partnerships allowing members to gain points from vendors in the Kingdom and worldwide.
Additionally, as Saudia is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, Al-Fursan members also benefit in accruing miles on Saudia and 19 member airlines across the world.
The Al-Fursan program includes additional services for members that gives them redemption miles and with partner airlines in the SkyTeam alliance, members can benefit from Priority Lane, and receive discounts and special offers.
The airline’s mobile app also makes it easier for Al-Fursan members to make their bookings. Recent enhancements to the app were made last year, making it simpler for members to easily log into their membership profile to review miles status and make a booking, which automatically links to their membership profile to add their upcoming travel points. The Saudia mobile app is available on the Apple Store and on Google Play.
Saudia recently underwent an expansion and modernization plan for its Al-Fursan lounges around the Kingdom. Newly renovated lounges can be found in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah, providing guests with a world-class experience.
In February last year, Saudia opened its first Al-Fursan lounge outside the Kingdom, in Cairo, Egypt.
Customer service for Al-Fursan members is available on the website, by phone or by email. Members can redeem points and inquire about rewards miles, update their profile by logging onto the website (alfursan.saudiairlines.com) or by calling the call center at 920022222.
Members may also communicate with Saudia’s Al-Fursan program via email ([email protected]).
SkyTeam is the global airline alliance with 20 member airlines working together to offer seamless travel on an extensive global network. SkyTeam customers can unwind in 600+ lounges as they travel and earn and redeem Frequent Flyer Miles. SkyTeam welcomes 730 million customers each year on more than 16,609 daily flights to 1,074 destinations in 177 countries.
