  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Flight from Dubai rerouted after passenger’s excessive flatulence leads to midair fight

Offbeat

Flight from Dubai rerouted after passenger’s excessive flatulence leads to midair fight

ARAB NEWS |
Transavia Airlines made an emergency landing due to an altercation on excessive flatulence. (Shutterstock)

Related Articles

DUBAI: An Amsterdam-bound flight from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger’s persistent flatulence led to a midair fight, Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported.
Transavia Airlines Flight HV6902 made the unscheduled landing in Vienna after a fight broke out when an elderly man was asked to control his loud gas emissions, despite being confronted by a fellow passenger about the smelly issue.
He was asked to control himself, but persisted, and the situation escalated, forcing the pilot to take emergency action.
The two men involved in the altercation were then escorted off the plane by Austrian police, who boarded in Vienna.
According to UK national the Mirror two women were also escorted off, but did not know why.
“It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything,” one of the women said.

Related Articles

Tags: Dubai Amsterdam transavia airlines flatulence gas

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Flight from Dubai rerouted after passenger’s excessive flatulence leads to midair fight

DUBAI: An Amsterdam-bound flight from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing after a...

It’s a wrap: Egyptian woman files for divorce after just 40 days over shawarma

DUBAI: An Egyptian woman is ending her marriage after just 40-days because her husband refused to...

Flight from Dubai rerouted after passenger’s excessive flatulence leads to midair fight
It’s a wrap: Egyptian woman files for divorce after just 40 days over shawarma
Daddy Yankee gets the world dancing again with viral song
I feel you: Depeche Mode's masseur moonlights at Olympics
How to celebrate surprise gold? Fried chicken
’Screaming Mummy’ displayed in Egypt museum
Latest News
Flight from Dubai rerouted after passenger’s excessive flatulence leads to midair fight
US still unsure who directed Syria attack, despite Russian dead
It’s a wrap: Egyptian woman files for divorce after just 40 days over shawarma
127 views
British female stars say ‘Time’s up’ ahead of Baftas
62 views
Seeking post-Brexit unity, EU leaders find more fights
106 views
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army: medics
131 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR