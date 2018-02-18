Flight from Dubai rerouted after passenger’s excessive flatulence leads to midair fight

DUBAI: An Amsterdam-bound flight from Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger’s persistent flatulence led to a midair fight, Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported.Transavia Airlines Flight HV6902 made the unscheduled landing in Vienna after a fight broke out when an elderly man was asked to control his loud gas emissions, despite being confronted by a fellow passenger about the smelly issue.He was asked to control himself, but persisted, and the situation escalated, forcing the pilot to take emergency action.The two men involved in the altercation were then escorted off the plane by Austrian police, who boarded in Vienna.According to UK national the Mirror two women were also escorted off, but did not know why.“It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything,” one of the women said.