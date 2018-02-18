Qimam Fellowship for high-potential leaders launches in Saudi Arabia

The Qimam Fellowship Program was launched on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Qimam aims to identify, develop, and empower the most promising and distinguished university students in the country to achieve their full potential. The program, which aims to attract top talent from the Kingdom, has been created based on the belief that Saudi Arabia is rich with extraordinary talent, and that developing such talent is one of the best investments for a brighter future.

The program will provide its fellows with one-on-one mentorship from senior public and private sector leaders, leadership training by professionals from renowned companies, visits to the Saudi Arabian offices of leading national and international companies, membership in the Qimam Alumni Network, an award for their distinctiveness upon completion of the program during a high-profile ceremony, and will share profiles of fellows with leading HR leaders in the Kingdom to facilitate their career opportunities.

The Qimam Fellowship Program would not have been possible without the contributions of its partner companies, Al-Khaleejiah Advertising & Public Relations Company, Al-Tayyar Travel Group Holding, Careem, Cisco, Community Jameel, General Electric, Ma’aden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company), McKinsey & Company, Oqal, Pearson, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Rocket Internet, Aberkyn, and SMAAT, as well as a large number of executives from the public and private sectors.

Annas Abedin, founding CEO of Qimam, said: “Thanks to the contributions of our partners, we will be able to offer high-potential university students in and from Saudi Arabia a unique development experience that will hopefully help them get closer toward achieving their professional dreams and aspirations.”

The program targets bachelor’s and master’s students of all nationalities at any Saudi university, as well as Saudi nationals studying for a bachelor’s or master’s degree at universities abroad.

Fellows will be selected into the program based on their academic achievements, their level of initiative taking beyond the academic realm, and their exhibited degree of social responsibility and service to the community.

The fellowship is open for applications starting Sunday, and will remain open until March 24. The application form and more details about the Qimam Fellowship can be found on www.qimam.com