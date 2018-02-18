Dubai, the ultimate choice for a dream family vacation

Dubai is the ultimate destination for Saudis on the lookout for a memorable family extravaganza packed with a wide array of exciting lifestyle activities, attractions and child-friendly entertainment experiences.

Dubai has carved a reputation for itself as one of the world’s top tourist destinations owing to its beautiful beaches, architectural marvels such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al-Arab and Dubai Frame, as well as entertainment and lifestyle activities that appeal to visitors of all ages and nationalities.

Child-friendly attractions such as Dubai Safari and IMG Worlds of Adventure make the emirate the perfect venue for spending time with family. The newly opened Dubai Safari is a world-class wildlife park, home to over 2,500 animals representing 250 species.

The park appeals to kids as well as adults with its interactive edutainment activities and immersive wildlife experiences.

Families looking for an adrenaline rush can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities such as watersports, camping, cycling, skydiving, shark diving, hot air balloon rides, zip-lining and much more at top venues including XLine Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Dolphinarium, Al-Qudra Lakes, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Aquaventure Waterpark.

One of the world’s foremost culinary capitals, the emirate is home to exquisite dining concepts created by the many Michelin-starred chefs that have set up restaurants in Dubai, including Marina Social, Indego by Vineet, Junoon, and Stay by Yannick Alléno, as well as a host of local eateries, casual cafés, and traditional and modern restaurants.

The Dubai Food Festival is an annual citywide food celebration showcasing the diversity and creativity of the city’s culinary offerings, including gourmet and avant-garde dining concepts, local delights and hidden gems. The festival begins on Feb. 22 and runs until March 10.

Tourists can look forward to visiting Global Village, one of the city’s most iconic entertainment and cultural attractions, featuring hundreds of shops, restaurants and cafés, and representing 75 different cultures through its 27 pavilions. Now in its 22nd edition, the attraction includes more than 12,000 cultural and entertainment shows that are housed within the 1.6-million-square-meter park.

Another attraction that should be part of every Dubai itinerary is Dubai Festival City, one of the UAE’s most exciting retail, dining and leisure destinations.

Saudi film buffs can also look forward to attending the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) 2018 to explore diverse films from all over the world.