Dubai school suspends teacher after arrest amid child sex allegations

DUBAI: A Dubai school has said that one of its teaching staff has been suspended following his arrest in the US for attempting to solicit sex with a seven-year-old.William Ball, who works at the Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai, was arrested and charged in Tampa, Florida on Friday, with soliciting a minor for sex and child pornography.The school said in a press statement that teachers, staff and stakeholders had been notified of Ball’s suspension.“William Ball has been suspended with immediate effect pending confirmation and the outcome of the judicial process,” the statement to Arab News read, adding: “The school informed parents and staff as well as the relevant stakeholders.”News broke of Ball’s arrest early Monday morning. Local reports suggested that he is originally from Mississippi and is a music teacher at the school. It has also been suggested that prior to his employment in Dubai, he was working at the Qatar Academy in Doha.During a bond hearing in a court in Tampa the prosecutor explained that Ball was using the Internet and a mobile phone to set up and meet a seven-year-old, according to US cable news channel ABC.The court heard that Ball paid $5,000 for a plane ticket and traveled to meet the child.On his arrest, he was found to have items for a child, condoms and lubricant, the court heard.Other evidence gathered includes extensive internet conversations, which is being handled by the Department of Homeland Security.The school statement claimed that Ball was recruited through a “reputable agency” and that it carried out “stringent background checks.”The school added that no concerns had been raised about Ball or any other member of staff.The statement went on to add that immediate action had been taken and that ensuring the protection and wellbeing of its students, which it said was their “top priority.”