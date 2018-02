LONDON: Oxfam said Tuesday it was investigating 26 new cases of sexual misconduct, including 16 in its international operations, which had been reported since a scandal broke earlier this month over its handling of a 2011 case in Haiti."We really want people to come forward," Oxfam's chief executive Mark Goldring told a parliamentary committee in London at a hearing in which he apologised "wholeheartedly" for Oxfam's conduct over the issue.