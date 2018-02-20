  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey considers chemical castration for pedophiles

Middle-East

Turkey considers chemical castration for pedophiles

AP |
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP/Burhan Ozbilici)

Related Articles

ANKARA, Turkey: The Turkish justice minister says the government is considering introducing chemical castration for child abusers, following a series of reports of sexual assault on children.
Abdulhamit Gul told reporters Tuesday that under the measure being considered, courts would decide whether people convicted of sexually assaulting minors would be administered drugs to "eliminate" their sexual drives.
His comments came a day after the government decided to set up a committee to tackle child sex abuse cases.
Earlier this month, a 20-year-old man was arrested for raping a 3-year-old girl during a wedding party, causing widespread outrage.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday described the abuse cases as "dynamite that will take our society to collapse."

Related Articles

Tags: Turkey crime sexual assault Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey considers chemical castration for pedophiles

ANKARA, Turkey: The Turkish justice minister says the government is considering introducing...

Activists: Syria’s shelling of Damascus suburb killed 98

A Syrian monitoring group and paramedics say government shelling and airstrikes on rebel-held...

Turkey considers chemical castration for pedophiles
Activists: Syria’s shelling of Damascus suburb killed 98
In Iran, Sufi followers killed 2 paramilitaries, 3 policemen
Iran teams find wreckage of plane in Zagros mountains
85 Houthi militants killed and over 100 wounded in past 48 hours
Turkey orders detention of 170 soldiers for links to coup plotters
Latest News
Turkey considers chemical castration for pedophiles
71 views
Indonesia police seize over a ton of crystal meth on ship
160 views
Oxfam probing 26 new cases of sexual misconduct: chief
127 views
Book Review: A painful but resilient story of one boy’s life in Morocco
60 views
Dubai’s real estate slump to last until 2020 — S&P
180 views
Murdoch’s Fox seeks to win bid approval by extending Sky News guarantee
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR