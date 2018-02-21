Unified Yemen in the interest of the region and world, says PM

Preserving Yemen is not only a local interest, but a regional and international one, Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghr stressed on Tuesday during his meeting with the US embassy, local media in Yemen reported.The prime minister’s comments come after growing tensions in south Yemen demanded the ouster of Dagher’s government leading to clashes between separates and government forces in Aden, killing dozens.During his meeting in Riyadh with the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy to Yemen, Karen Sasahara, Daghr said the government took over the country less than two years ago in the absence of state institutions and the lack of electricity, water and sewage services.He said he admits that Aden had suffered a number of problems including an outbreak of cholera, and unpaid salaries, as well as no electricity.He said this is what forced the government to transfer the central bank operations to the temporary capital Aden and began printing currency to pay civilians and military persons their salaries. He stated that his government has also proceeded to normalize conditions and provide basic services to citizens.US officials said the US supports Yemen in a unified and stable manner, in accordance with the outcome of the national dialogue, which was a key partner in supporting the vision of the Yemeni government and the interlocutors to find suitable solutions for all Yemenis.The US also offered to give support for the construction process in Yemen and to provide logistical support and financial expertise to train people working in the sector to promote the central bank’s operations in the interim capital of Aden.The prime minster discussed the on-going conflict between the Yemeni army and the Houthis.“The conflict and danger in Yemen lies in the fact that Iran has (interfered) in Yemen,” he said, by arming and sending military experts to the Houthi militia, and supplying them with force and ballistic missiles to threaten the region, he explained.Daghr stressed that the legitimate government led by President Abderabu Mansour Hadi currently based in Riyadh, is working with all the regional partners and allies in the international community, to bring security and stability in the country“The war launched by the Houthi militias against the state created chaos and hindered the building of the state agreed upon by the Yemenis during the national dialogue conference,” he said.