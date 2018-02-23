  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ stars say cinema move will help bring Saudi stories to world

Lifestyle

Special

‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ stars say cinema move will help bring Saudi stories to world

OLIVIA CUTHBERT |
Hisham Fageeh and Fatima Al-Banawi are well-known for their roles in successful Saudi comedy Barakah Meets Barakah. (Courtesy: El-Housh Productions)
Hisham Fageeh and Fatima Al-Banawi. (AN Photo)
Hisham Fageeh and Fatima Al-Banawi. (AN Photo)
3 photos

Related Articles

LONDON: Saudi film stars Hisham Fageeh and Fatima Al-Banawi said the arrival of cinema in the Kingdom will help open up society and “share our narrative’’ with the world.
The pair — who are well-known for their roles in successful Saudi comedy “Barakah Meets Barakah,” an Oscar submission for 2016’s Best Foreign Language Film — were speaking during a gathering at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, hosted by the Saudi British Society.
Set in Jeddah, the production was the first award-winning romantic comedy to come out of the Kingdom and became Saudi Arabia’s first film on Netflix.
Al-Banawi, who recently co-starred in the OSN series “Bashar,” emphasized the scope of cinema to “break stereotypes’’ by telling the stories of real people.
“We’re such a private society,” she said. “It’s important to share our narratives.’’
Fageeh, an actor and producer-director who made a name as a stand-up comedian on YouTube, said people in Saudi Arabia were hungry to tell their own stories.
He said many are interested in “taking back our narrative’’ and not having Western institutions dictate the direction of Saudi Arabia’s evolving film landscape, which he described as a “gorilla industry” at this stage.
“In Saudi Arabia, if you want somebody who’s a lighting guy, you get an electrician. You want an actor, you go ask somebody who’s got liberal parents,” he said.
“The more sophisticated our art will be, the more sophisticated the viewer can become.”
Opening the discussion, Alistair Burt, the UK minister for international development and the Middle East, described Saudi Arabia’s recent move to lift the ban on cinemas as “another exciting development in the Kingdom.’’
Praising the success of “Barakah Meets Barakah,” and confessing a preference for romantic comedies including “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail,” the minister said that such films “tell us something very special about a society.’’
“Changing perceptions of the Islamic world is important,” he added. “Anything that helps build our relationships is very welcome.”

Related Articles

Tags: film editor's choice

Comments

MORE FROM Lifestyle

‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ stars say cinema move will help bring Saudi stories to world

Special

LONDON: Saudi film stars Hisham Fageeh and Fatima Al-Banawi said the arrival of cinema in the...

US beauty queen to share fashion secrets during Dubai trip

JEDDAH: Actress Olivia Culpo, who was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, is visiting Dubai...

‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ stars say cinema move will help bring Saudi stories to world
US beauty queen to share fashion secrets during Dubai trip
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to present award at Oscars
New take on real-life hijack drama in ‘7 Days in Entebbe’
‘Racist’ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle: report
Sleepwalking Pennsylvania student causes school to cancel classes
Latest News
Special
World ‘cannot trust Iran’ over nuclear future: Saudi foreign minister
8 views
Special
‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ stars say cinema move will help bring Saudi stories to world
1 views
Special
Middle East investors eye improving business conditions in Saudi Arabia, says survey
58 views
Special
Gulf banks catch eye of regional investors
49 views
Seven soldiers, 71 militants killed in Egypt Sinai op
89 views
Special
Despite child marriage being illegal in Egypt, it is still all too common
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR