Adwa Al-Arifi makes history as first committee member at Saudi Arabia Football Federation

WAEL JABIR |
Adwa Al-Arifi will be part of a newly appointed seven-member Corporate Social Responsibility committee. She has an honors degree in Business Administration.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Football Federation has appointed the first woman committee member in its history.
As part of radical changes to the federation announced on Friday, Adwa Al-Arifi was named on a newly appointed seven-member corporate social responsibility committee. She will draw on her experience working as part of the Saudi Federation of Mass Participation and in creating the first women’s football team in Riyadh to improve fan engagement, drive community initiatives and campaigns.
A graduate of Al-Yamamah University with an honors degree in business administration, Al-Arifi is considered a female grassroots specialist and her appointment looks likely to encourage further advances for women in the Kingdom.
As part of a wide-ranging overhaul of its set-up, a four-man committee to oversee the national team affairs was put in place and will be headed by former Saudi Arabia international Nawaf Al-Temyat.
The federation also approved the formation of a five-man ethics and discipline committee, which will be led by former AFC legal executive James Kitching. The federation also accepted the resignation of its secretary general, Abdul-Elah Momenah, appointing Louai Al-Subaei as his replacement.

