  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Several bombs set off around troubled Myanmar state, 1 hurt

World

Several bombs set off around troubled Myanmar state, 1 hurt

AP |
In this image made from video, police and officials inspect the site of a bomb explosion early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sittwe, capital of Rakhine State, Myanmar. (AP)

Related Articles

BANGKOK: One of several bombs targeting government offices and other places in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state exploded Saturday morning, injuring a police officer, authorities said.
In all, three bombs exploded and three unexploded devices were seized in Sittwe, the state capital. One of the explosions was in front of a high-ranking government official’s residence, state police officer Aung Myat Moe said.
“There were three bomb explosions around 4 a.m. this morning where one policeman was slightly injured and we are still investigating crime scenes,” he said
Last month, local police fired at protesters in the ancient city of Mrauk-U, killing at least seven Rakhine Buddhists and injuring a dozen. A township administrator was later found slain in his car by the side of the road.
Communal violence in Sittwe in 2012 displaced more than 120,000 Rohingya Muslims now confined to camps outside of the city, where most Rakhine Buddhists remain.
About 700,000 Rohingya have fled northern Rakhine towns and villages since last August to escape a military crackdown.

Related Articles

Tags: Myanmar rakhine state Rohingya

Comments

MORE FROM World

Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: Government official

MOGADISHU: The death toll from twin car bomb blasts in the Somali capital late on Friday has risen...

Pakistan promises to expedite steps to curb terror financing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s interior minister says the Islamic nation will expedite steps to curb terror...

Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: Government official
Pakistan promises to expedite steps to curb terror financing
Militants attack Afghan army post killing 18 soldiers
Several bombs set off around troubled Myanmar state, 1 hurt
Suicide bomber in Kabul kills one, injures six
After shooting, Florida to station police officer at every school
Latest News
Egypt court fines leading activist over insulting judiciary
15 views
Turkey: US decision to open embassy in Jerusalem damaging peace
18 views
India seizes jeweler’s farmhouse, power plant after PNB fraud
42 views
Charged ‘Putin’s chef’ runs news sites along with troll army
15 views
China’s January home prices rise
49 views
Death toll from Somalia blasts rises to 45: Government official
68 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR