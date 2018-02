DUBAI: Dubai climbed up the Dubai Innovation Index ranking this week, edging out Berlin, Madrid and Shanghai to rank 14th out of 30 global cities in terms of innovation output, the Dubai Media Office announced Saturday.The list was lead by Hong Kong in first place, with New York, London and Singapore following respectively.The Dubai Innovation Index, which is compiled by Dubai Chamber in collaboration with consultancy company PricewaterhouseCoopers, measures innovation output on a city and industry level and provides analysis on key challenge areas as well as strengths.