  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • H5N8 avian flu case recorded in Riyadh region

Saudi Arabia

H5N8 avian flu case recorded in Riyadh region

ARAB NEWS |
A nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial in this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo. Most doses of vaccine are made in a production process that involves growing viruses in chicken eggs. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Sunday confirmed the detection of one case of H5N8 avian flu in Al-Kharj.
The ministry has been actively taking measures to control the spread of the disease.
The ministry affirmed that since the outbreak of H5N8 avian flu the number of samples collected reached 9,234 in the Kingdom. Only 140 of those samples tested positive, it added.
Bird flu strains have hit poultry flocks in a number of countries across the world in recent years, with some types of the disease also causing human infections and deaths.
H5N8 is highly pathogenic to birds (high death rates) and was first discovered in Ireland in 1983. Since then it has been reported in numerous locations around the world.
This strain, however, has not caused any human infections so far anywhere in the world.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia H5N8 avian flu

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Stars in their eyes: US film school seeks Saudi talent

LONDON: The re-opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is drawing interest from international film...

Schools in Asir region closed on Monday due to ‘air fluctuations’

RIYADH: Education authorities in Asir region, in the south west of Saudi Arabia, have announced all...

Stars in their eyes: US film school seeks Saudi talent
Schools in Asir region closed on Monday due to ‘air fluctuations’
H5N8 avian flu case recorded in Riyadh region
Saudi Arabia seeks to build robust defense industry
Lockheed Martin, KSA joint venture to create jobs
Henna art a big hit among Janadriyah’s female visitors
Latest News
White House will see if North Korea is serious about talks
34 views
Rain uncovers 75 ancient artefacts in Iraq
49 views
Oil price rise to help MENA debt sales decline this year
142 views
Assad defies UN cease-fire vote to rain more bombs on civilians
204 views
Christian leaders close church at Jesus’s burial site in tax dispute
1298 views
Stars in their eyes: US film school seeks Saudi talent
176 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR