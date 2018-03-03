  • Search form

Business & Economy

Direct flights from Kiev to Cairo to resume in April

ARAB NEWS
File photo showing Sharm Al Sheikh reorts and sea front. (Reuters)

CAIRO: Egypt’s tourist authority announced that four direct flights will connect Kiev in Ukraine with Cairo from April.

Hisham Al-Demeiry, head of the General Authority for Tourism Development said “it is a great opportunity to welcome Ukranian tourists to other Egyptian tourism sites like Luxor, Aswan and Cairo“

Demeiry announcement came at a meeting held in Sharm Al Sheikh for the tourism industry with more than 200 delegates attending the event aimed at improving the tourism sector in Egypt.

Last year Egypt welcomed 750000 Ukranian tourists, and Cairo hopes that the new flights and their frequency will help increase the number of tourists visiting Egypt from Ukraine and elsewhere.
The tourism sector in Egypt suffered as a result of terror incidents that struck Egypt in the last three years since a Russian flight carrying tourists to Sharm Al Sheikh crashed in 2015. Russian authorities stated that the crash was caused by an explosive device on board the plane.

