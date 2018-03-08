  • Search form

  The Nation: ISIS network positioned on Pak-Afghan border: Saiful Islam

Press Review

The Nation: ISIS network positioned on Pak-Afghan border: Saiful Islam

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN
(AFP photo)
March 07: The Nation states that terrorist Saiful Islam Khalafti arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Wing of Federal Investigation agency FIA has revealed that ISIS social media network is being strengthened in Pakistan. In the preliminary investigation terrorist, Saiful Islam Khalafti revealed that ISIS network is being operated headed by terrorist Baba Jani from an unknown location on Pak-Afghan border. He also disclosed that they were provided with a peculiar software to evade arrest and stay safe.
