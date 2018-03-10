  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona match for ‘personal reasons’

Sports

Update

Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona match for ‘personal reasons’

AP |
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi looks on during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Girona FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 24, 2018.(AFP)

Related Articles

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi announced that he and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo had become parents for a third time on Saturday.
"Welcome Ciro!!! Thank God, everything went perfectly. He and his mummy are doing very well. We are super happy!!!" wrote Messi on his Instagram account, accompanying the post with a photo of the baby's hand.
Ciro is a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two.
Messi had pulled out of Barcelona's squad for Saturday's La Liga match at Malaga to be present for the birth.
The club tweeted: "Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place."
The Argentinian couple, both 30, first met in their home town, Rosario, in 1996 and started going out a decade later. They were married last year in Rosario.
Barcelona, who face Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Related Articles

Tags: Lionel Messi Barcelona La Liga Malaga

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona match for ‘personal reasons’

Update

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi announced that he and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo had become parents...

Kagiso Rabada charged over Steve Smith shoulder bump and faces ban

PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is in danger of being banned for the rest of...

Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona match for ‘personal reasons’
Kagiso Rabada charged over Steve Smith shoulder bump and faces ban
Roma players put aside Davide Astori heartbreak to beat Torino
Facebook to stream 25 Major League Baseball games in exclusive deal
Alexis Sanchez yet to shine at Manchester United, admits Jose Mourinho
Basketball provides solace for disabled Afghans injured in war with Taliban
Latest News
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
27 views
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman back in Riyadh after Egypt, UK trips
149 views
Turkey's president slams NATO for lack of support in Syria
139 views
UAE asks Turkey to respect Arab states’ sovereignty
993 views
Iran, Serbia resume direct flights after 27-year gap
125 views
As many as 18 Afghan soldiers killed fighting in western province
63 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR