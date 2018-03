DUBAI: The US Treasury Department plans to impose new sanctions on anyone involved in any efforts by Iran to destabilize the Middle East, Saudi state-run news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.Sigal Mandelker, US undersecretary of the treasury for counterterrorism and financial intelligence, pledged to increase sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, according to the report, and warned the private sector of the risks surrounding investments made in Iran.She noted that companies operating in Iran face risks and will be held accountable for any work with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards or others who finance Iran’s destabilizing activities.