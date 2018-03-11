Trans model makes Pakistani fashion history

  • Search form

SABAH BANO MALIK |
Maavia minutes before making history at the 11th edition of Sunsilk Fashion Week. She most recently starred in an editorial by students of Lahore Grammar School, where she first wore designs by Bokhari. (Photo courtesy: Sunsilk Fashion Week)
LAHORE: Maavia and the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) made Pakistani fashion history on Friday, with the transgender model closing out the runway for designer Hamza Bokhari’s capsule craft collection.
A few days before the official start of the 11th edition of the PFDC’s Sunsilk Fashion Week (SFW), the council issued a press release for the curated concept show that would pave the way for the spring/summer fashion week.
Paired with jewelry by Reama Malik, the designers were tasked with producing ensembles that weaved within them Pakistani craftsmanship.
One of the designers was Bokhari, creative director of the label Jeem, who cast Maavia as his showstopper — the model who walks out the final look of a collection.
She made an impact in Pakistan’s fashion industry last year when she was shot for the first fashion editorial to feature a trans model.
Bokhari provided the clothing for the shoot, which was shot by students of Lahore Grammar School for a final project. That collaboration led to Maavia closing out his show.
The trans population in Pakistan is a visible and present minority. There have been gains, albeit slow, in terms of rights and recognition, but there is a long way to go.
Representation has been a dominating conversation across entertainment, the corporate world and fashion for some time, and in a country such as Pakistan, these steps toward inclusion can change the thread of a society’s fabric.
“The transgender community has expressed how happy they are about this, and some are even jealous,” said Maavia, laughing.
Bokhari told Arab News: “It was like a dream come true for me to see Maavia representing and providing diversity on our country’s biggest fashion platform.”
Fashion week began the day after International Women’s Day, and a day after the Aurat March (women’s march), whose participants demanded women’s rights, including for trans women.
“I want all diverse people to lead us to a place filled with love, divinity and empathy,” said Bokhari.
“Google trend data shows that people are searching gender equality more than ever. I hope we continue to support trans people in all walks of life.”

How infertility treatment has left sperm science behind

LONDON: They can make test-tube babies, grow human eggs in a lab and reproduce mice from frozen...

Man blows up house after trying to kill cockroaches

DUBAI: A man blew up a part of his house in Australia’s Queensland while trying to kill a group of...

