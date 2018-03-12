  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Knifeman killed at Iran ambassador’s Vienna home: police

World

Knifeman killed at Iran ambassador’s Vienna home: police

AFP |
An officer blocks a street when police is on the hunt for an attacker after several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria, in this March 7, 2018 photo. (AP)

Related Articles

VIENNA, Austria: A 26-year-old Austrian was shot dead outside the Iranian ambassador’s residence in Vienna on Sunday night after he attacked a guard with a knife, police said.
The assailant “died on the spot” after the soldier opened fire, police spokesman Harald Soeros told AFP, adding that the attack took place just before midnight local time.
The motive for the attack is not yet known, police said.
The soldier, who was standing guard outside the building, suffered a wound to his upper arm in the attack.
“He initially used pepper spray” against the assailant, Soeros said, before opening fire. He was believed to have fired his weapon at least four times.
According to early indications he “acted within the rules,” said a spokesman from the ministry of defense quoted by the APA agency.
The official added that the soldier, who is from the Tyrol region of Austria, has been treated in hospital.
Police have ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the city.
The incident comes just days after two knife attacks in Vienna, including one that left a couple and their 17-year-old daughter with severe injuries.
A 23-year-old Afghan national confessed to those assaults but denied any political motive.
 

Related Articles

Tags: vienna Austria

Comments

MORE FROM World

White House to help arm school staff: officials

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration will step up aid to states that want to arm...

Myanmar builds military bases where Rohingya once lived and prayed — Amnesty

YANGON: After driving nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the country, Myanmar’s military is...

White House to help arm school staff: officials
Myanmar builds military bases where Rohingya once lived and prayed — Amnesty
Knifeman killed at Iran ambassador’s Vienna home: police
Two dead after helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River
Conservative billionaire Pinera sworn in as president of Chile
Trump’s plan will seek to ‘harden’ schools against shootings
Latest News
White House to help arm school staff: officials
Myanmar builds military bases where Rohingya once lived and prayed — Amnesty
2 views
Regime’s airstrikes, barrel bombs pound Eastern Ghouta
54 views
Turkish warplanes ‘destroy 18 Kurdish militant targets in Iraq’
82 views
UAE’s ADNOC says awards Italy’s Eni stakes in new oil concessions
76 views
Pilot opening of Jeddah's new international airport due in May
211 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR