JEDDAH: The pilot operation of the new King Abdulaziz International Airport will take place in May, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a presentation held in the presence of the acting governor of Makkah, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar.Six gates will be open for a number of domestic flights, gradually rising until the final operation of domestic and international flights is completed by the end of the year.Prince Abdullah also reviewed the final designs of Al-Qunfudah Airport, located north of the governorate on an area of about 24 million square meters. The meeting also discussed the progress of work on the new Taif International Airport.