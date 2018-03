DUBAI: An expatriate man who dressed as a woman to enter a park that was open only for women on Women’s Day was arrested, Times of Oman reported on SundayThe man – whose identity is not known - was arrested Al-Buraimi governorate that borders the UAE, the Royal Oman Police announced.Police said the man was of “Asian nationality” was dressed in women’s clothing and attempted to enter Al-Buraimi Park during “women only” day at the park.The man was wearing an abaya, niqab, and head scarf, the police added.Women at the park reported him to police. He could face up to a year in prison and pay fines up to $700.