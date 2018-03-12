Born at sea: Russian tourist delivers baby in Egypt’s Red Sea

SOUTHERN SINAI: Social media users have been sharing pictures purportedly showing a Russian tourist who delivered her baby in the Red Sea waters, Southern Sinai.The mother, dressed in a bikini swimsuit, reportedly had a water birth that was captured in a series of photos published by a Facebook user.The pictures reportedly show the newborn being held by a man inside the water, with some reports claiming he is the baby’s grandfather.The man appears to come out of the water with the baby, while the umbilical cord is still attached, as well as its placenta.Some Facebook users praised the “beauty” and “easiness” of the baby’s water birth.