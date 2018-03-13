  • Search form

  4 'terrorists' killed in attack on Iran checkpoint near Pakistan border

Middle-East

4 ‘terrorists’ killed in attack on Iran checkpoint near Pakistan border

AFP |
Pakistani troops patrol on a hill top post in Ladha, a town in the troubled tribal region of South Waziristan along the Afghan border, in this November 17, 2009 file photo. (AFP)

TEHRAN: Four “terrorists” were killed after infiltrating Iran and attacking a military checkpoint in a southeastern border area, officials said on Monday.
The attack took place on Sunday near the city of Saravan, about 50 km from the Pakistani border, in the province of Sistan-Balochistan, the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.
Revolutionary Guard troops fought off the attack, it said, saying one of the attackers was killed after detonating an explosive vest.
Two members of the Basiji paramilitary force affiliated with the Guards were wounded in the fight, during which one of the attackers was killed after detonating an explosive vest.
The Guards statement said three assailants had been killed but ground forces commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Marani later updated the figure to four dead.
He said on state television that the assailants had mounted their attack from “the soil of a neighboring country” but did not name the country.
In the past, Iran has accused Pakistan of supporting Jaish Al-Adl, a militant group accused by Tehran of links to Al-Qaeda, which has carried out numerous attacks in Sistan-Balochistan.
Iranian media regularly reports armed clashes between security forces and criminal groups or “terrorists” in the border province, whose residents are mostly Sunni members of the Balochi ethnic minority.
Iran’s population is 90 percent Shiite and predominantly Persian.
From 2005 to 2010, Sistan-Boluchistan was destabilized by a rebellion led by a Sunni Baloch group Jundallah, whose activities virtually ceased after the execution of its leader in mid-2010.

