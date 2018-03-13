  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran jails Ahmadinejad’s vice president over graft

Middle-East

Iran jails Ahmadinejad’s vice president over graft

AFP |
This file photo taken on April 5, 2017 shows former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (R) and his former vice president, Hamid Baghaie, holding hands during a press conference in the capital Tehran. (AFP)

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday jailed Hamid Baghai, a vice president under former hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, following his conviction for corruption, media reports said.
“Police officers apprehended and transferred the convict to prison,” the Tehran prosecutor’s office said, cited by the Fars news agency.
Baghai was sentenced in December to 15 years in jail for embezzlement and illegal business transactions.
He is very close to Ahmadinejad, serving as his deputy before becoming chief of staff during the populist former president’s second term.
The 48-year-old had been investigated for irregularities while in office and was imprisoned for seven months in 2015, although the reasons for this were never made public.
Ahmadinejad and Baghai both hoped to stand in the May 2017 presidential election, but the conservative-dominated Guardians Council rejected their candidacy.

Related Articles

Tags: Iran Tehran Hamid Baghai Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UN Palestinian agency in urgent search for cash at global gathering

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Global powers will gather in Rome Thursday to discuss the future...

Syrian refugee baby gets life-saving surgery

AMMAN: Sara Al-Matoura watched through a window as her one-year-old daughter’s chest heaved up and...

UN Palestinian agency in urgent search for cash at global gathering
Syrian refugee baby gets life-saving surgery
Yemeni army foils Houthi militia naval attack
Several Houthi militants killed in clashes with Yemeni army
Attack on Al-Hamdallah aimed at derailing reconciliation talks
Morocco finds hashish shipment disguised as orange juice
Latest News
France to take legal action against Google, Apple for ‘abusive’ practices
45 views
UN Palestinian agency in urgent search for cash at global gathering
89 views
Update
Philippines’ Duterte to issue notice of withdrawal from International Criminal Court
785 views
Mother of Saudi Arabian prince dies: Royal Court
1534 views
Sri Lanka to lift Facebook, WhatsApp ban
57 views
Papua New Guinea quake death toll rises to 125
50 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR