Media

Egypt to launch TV channel for covering African affairs

ARAB NEWS |
Boats float on the river Nile in Cairo, in this 2013 file photo. (REUTERS File Photo)

CAIRO: Egypt is reportedly arranging to launch a new television channel dedicates for covering African affairs.
Arab and African professionals will participate in launching the channel, according to Ahmed Selim, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Media Regulation.
Selim said the body is launching the new channel to enhance Egypt’s media influence globally, a report by Al-Masry El-Youm newspaper.
The step also comes amid Egyptian efforts to enhance bilateral ties with African countries, he added.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has worked on strengthening ties with African states since 2014, similar to the time of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser, when Egypt was strongly connected to its African counterparts.

